How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Lee Gilliland's avatar
Lee Gilliland
6h

I’ve had an off again/on again relationship with sleep for most of my life so this is definitely valuable.

Also, ADHD and sex would be an interesting research topic.

And the picture choice was amazing. 😅

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10 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Sam Mertens (he/him)'s avatar
Sam Mertens (he/him)
21h

Butt - implicitly - involved. Close enough for me to consider my prediction a win.

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