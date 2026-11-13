Hey there Fireworks Brainers,

I’ve been building a thing for six weeks, and it’s finally ALIVE AND KICKING! I’m talking about my free Procrastination Archetype Quiz. It shows you what your two most important Procrastination Archetypes are, along with your strengths, challenges (it’s never “laziness”) and one strategy. I’ve tested it extensively and according to my testers, the results were spot-on, so I’m really fucking bloody happy I can finally share it with you 😊 It takes 5 minutes and your result is sent to your inbox, but check spam or promotions (because… weird email overlords antics).

Take the quiz

If you know people who have issues with procrastination, restack or share this with them so you can compare results - I learned a lot about the people closest to me!

Procrastination coaching

As you all know by now, I’m an ADHD health coach. So as you can imagine, I have a LOT of experience coaching people on their procrastination patterns. But what in the three-week-old laundry clusterfuck does that even mean?

Let’s take two fake clients as an example, Henry and Isabelle. Both should have sent an urgent email yesterday, but instead they are well on their way to getting it done next century (if by then they have some other urgent thing to do, like sorting out tax papers).

Henry forced himself to open his inbox yesterday but couldn’t start, so instead he made himself a coffee and procrastinated like crazy forgot about it for a while. In the evening he remembered that a friend with ADHD once mentioned using rewards as a strategy. So Henry told himself he could get himself a tattoo after getting the task done. It’s now 2 AM, and Henry fell asleep with his laptop on his lap… top, after getting sucked into a YouTube vortex.

Isabelle, on the other hand, never even touched her laptop. Much like the 19 Montevidean Mosquitoes when I’m trying to sleep at night, the email kept buzzing around in her head. She once read that strict deadlines work well for ADHDers so she gave herself half an hour to get it done, but she kept finding a bunch of other stuff to do that felt much more urgent to her. It’s now 2 AM, and she’s lying awake, trying to swat the email mosquito out of her brain.

This is what would have come up during coaching:

Henry is the Greatest Worrier of All Time. He struggles with self-doubt and a fear of failure, so he agonizes about what will happen after his email is received. A reward will not fix that.

For Isabelle, it’s different. She feels cornered because the email represents a demand, and she generally struggles with anything that feels even the tiniest bit like a demand. So a deadline strategy actually made her procrastination much, much worse.

The shitty thing is that many ADHDers try random “anti-procrastination” hacks (which may or may not be specifically designed for ADHDers), stay stuck, and then internalize that as being a “failure”. The problem is not the person or even the hack; the problem is that you have to match the situation with the correct strategy.

After working with hundreds of people I’ve noticed that procrastination generally breaks down into seven very distinct patterns, and as much as we love to call ourselves lazy, it’s usually not that.

This is why I built the quiz. It shows you your Procrastination Archetypes, what you’re good at, what can be a challenge, and one strategy you can experiment with.

Try it out and let me know what you think 😉 And if you immediately thought of some people when you read the word “procrastination”, you can always restack or share this with them so they can take the quiz too!

Take the quiz

Accurate representation of the coaching process

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