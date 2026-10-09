Hello beautiful Fireworks Brainers!

Today I’m going to talk about… our fireworks brain. Last week I posted a YouTube video about overwhelm and overstimulation, and received a lot of reactions à la: “Holy hairy donkey balls, this is exactly what my brain does!” (I may have taken some creative liberty).

I figured it would be a fucking great splendid idea to write a little more about that. Overwhelm and overstimulation are the “O” in my TOUD framework, which is something I use to understand what exactly is making a task, chore or healthy habit difficult for you. For more info about the other letters, you can watch my videos.

There are a few ways in which we can get overwhelmed and overstimulated, and I’ll give you some strategies for each.

Cognitive Clusterfuck

A.k.a. Task Paralysis for ADHD nerds like myself. This essentially means that when a task is unclear, or simply feels “too big”, the brain panics and nopes the fuck out of there. And so do you, whether that means you all of a sudden start organizing that spice rack you normally couldn’t care less about, or stare blankly into your personal Abyss of Despair (🙋‍♀️).

These are some of the most useful strategies when your cognition is clusterfucked:

Take a moment to calm your tits. Your bosom is likely not very demure right now, so get yourself a tea, pet your cat, or do something else for a minute that does not include social media or the news. Then proceed.

Break the task down into the smallest possible action so that it feels manageable to you. If you are finding it hard to find a small action related to the task, ask yourself what action would take you only one to two minutes but helps to get the task done. If you can’t find one, check out digital tools like Goblin Tools, which can do it for you.

Also, give yourself permission to stop after completing that first step or working on the task for a short period of time, like five minutes. This helps to reduce overwhelm, because you’ve only got that one step or those five minutes to get out of the way. There’s a fair chance you’ll continue after that first step, but if your brain really isn’t braining, just stop there. You can tackle the next step later.

Clarify the task by answering the “5WH”: Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How. If that is difficult because the task was given to you by someone else, ask them for clarification. If you are both the task-giver AND -receiver (don’t you hate when that happens?), you can still ask someone for help or even use AI to help you clarify.

Dump everything out on paper that pops up inside your brain when you think about the task. If you are an auditory learner you can instead leave a voice note to yourself and transcribe it, and if you are a kinesthetic learner you can put a bunch of objects related to the task on the floor to get the thoughts out of your head. I am a visual learner, meaning I need to “see” things to fully understand them, so I brain dump in a mind map kind of way. I put the task in the middle of a piece of paper, and write whatever comes up around it. This gives you an overview of the task and, once you drill down into the smaller actions, makes it feel more manageable. Here’s a crude example:

Choice Chihuahua

A.k.a. Analysis Paralysis. In case you’re not familiar with dogs, chihuahuas are HECTIC. So imagine your brain chihuahuaing when the task in front of you requires you to make a choice. Or, even worse, multiple! Yep, your brain ends up chasing its own tail by overthinking every choice and hits the brakes. This usually comes from a deep-seated fear of failure, so it’s a little difficult to give you strategies that get to the root of it, but I’ll give you a few to try out now.

Remind yourself these choices are not set in stone. More often than not, a choice can simply be reversed later when you have more information to work with, so as much as your brain is acting like your world will end if you choose “wrong”, it truly is not a big deal.

Keep only a few options. Our ADHD brain is a phenomenal choice generator, but we generally know that choice D through Z are kind of ridiciwicky unrealistic. So, take out your red pen and “do a GRRM”: kill those motherfuckers off! Once you have two or three choices left, it is easier to choose the one that suits you best.

Use a tool to choose for you. If most choices don’t really matter that much, why bother making the choice in the first place? You can use a decision wheel or even ask someone else to choose for you.

Sensory Shitstorm

A.k.a. Sensory Overwhelm. This happens when your brain is not saying “Hell no” to the task itself, or the choices related to it, but to the sensory stimulation it comes with. One example is exercise, which can make you feel hot and murderous bothered. Another example is having to do paperwork in a hot room when you have construction work happening next door, which makes you feel hot and definitely murderous.

The easiest way to deal with this is reducing your exposure to the sensorially offensive part of the task. In the exercise example, you could go to a properly air-conditioned gym and focus on weights with a lot of rest in between to avoid getting a face with a borscht-red hue. In the paperwork example, you can destroy all the power tools pop in some ear plugs and switch on a fan.

Tired Fighter

There are all the ones I mentioned above… And then there’s also your garden variety general exhaustion. Which, from personal and professional experience, seems to be more damaging to any task than the other three combined.

If you need to check the definition of the word “rest” in a dictionary, and if that same dictionary puts your name under the word “stress”, you have bigger fish to fry and the strategies above might not work. As an ex-workaholic, recovering perfectionist and ex-country-hopper, I unfortunately know what I’m talking about.

An exhausting life isn’t something that can simply be “strategied away”, it needs the type of work I do with my clients. But if I can give you one tip, it is to start working on structure, in this case a weekly schedule. Yes, it sucks bumble bee bottoms, and I totally fought my own coach on it… But it is one of the most important tools we’ve got, which is why it’s part of my SHEET acronym.

Let me know in the comments which one of these you relate to most!

🎥 My latest YouTube video: this one goes over the understimulation or “bored brain” part of my TOUD framework.

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Structure both sucks and does not suck bumble bee bottoms.

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