Howdy, fellow sweary owners of the most annoying but also amazing brain type in the world!

By popular request, and by that I mean that more than one person voted for it (!), I am bringing you the counterpart to an article I wrote a year ago. That one was about PMS and peri/menopause. This one is about andropause, also widely (and incorrectly) known as “male menopause”.

So why did I say this one’s for the girls? Because I have this sneaking suspicion that while lots of men don’t know dick penis about peri/menopause, lots of women also don’t know vagina about andropause. And considering the gender war I see every time I misclick on social media, I thought maybe it would be nice to look at how we are all screwed impacted by hormonal changes as we age.

Now, as much as my moustache begs to differ, I can’t speak from personal experience about this particular topic. That means I had a lot more research to do, and also that I can’t offer a more “lived article”, but I shall try to make up for it by giving you some juicy swear words. Like turnip hole.

An-other pause

Andropause is essentially the decrease in a man’s testosterone levels during mid-life or later as a result of aging, which can result in symptoms like lower energy levels, mood changes, a reduced sex drive etc.

It is sometimes called “male menopause”, which is actually a misnomer because andropause is a very different beast. For women, the level of estrogen falls dramatically and over a fairly short period of time. For men, testosterone levels decrease gradually and over many years.

To make it more concrete: starting in a man’s mid-thirties, testosterone levels drop about 1.6% per year. But seeing as only about 10% to 25% of older men have low levels of testosterone, most still land within the normal range. Also, not everyone with low testosterone has to deal with symptoms.

What in the fuckweasel?

Like I said… a very different beast. When symptoms do pop up though, they aren’t very kind. These are a few of them:

breast tenderness or swelling (!)

low energy

depression or sadness

less self-confidence

decreased motivation

difficulty concentrating

hot flashes or sweats (!)

insomnia or difficulty sleeping

increased body fat

reduced muscle mass and feelings of physical weakness

reduced libido and erectile dysfunction

Sounds familiar? I guess when we look at the symptoms, it does look one hell of a lot like menopause. Or ADHD. Or both. Which brings me to…

ADHD vs. andropause

Is there a connection between ADHD and andropause? Honestly, I couldn’t find much research on this at all, which is fucking crazy.

What I can say is that ADDitude did a survey in which almost three-quarters of the respondents aged 40 and older said they have experienced andropause, and that it made the following worse:

Procrastination and time management: 79%

Feelings of sadness and/or depression: 70%

Work performance issues: 68%

Working memory problems: 67%

And looking at the risk factors, I do think it’s reasonable to say that male ADHDers might have an increased risk of lower testosterone levels, and therefore be more at risk of developing the symptoms I mentioned earlier. But not all is lost.

Risky business

The risk of developing testosterone deficiency very much depends on things like weight gain and lifestyle factors. These are common causes:

diabetes

obesity

stress

obstructive sleep apnea

alcohol use disorder

opioid medication use

anabolic steroid use

ADHDers have a higher risk of developing the first six. Well, fuckadoodledoo! I know, but give me a few minutes to explain why all this is not a shit sandwich just yet.

Don’t spill the T

It is possible to lower the risk of testosterone deficiency by making lifestyle changes. Things like maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy food, being physically active, sleeping at least seven hours a night, and avoiding addictive substances can go a long way.

And even if someone is already suffering from lower levels of testosterone, the following could help boost the T: weight loss, regular exercise (specifically a combination of high-intensity interval training and weight lifting), better sleep and less stress.

Being an ADHD health coach, this probably sounds like the world’s crappiest pitch for my own services. But I promise it’s just a happy coincidence 😉

What surprised you most?

… we were talking about T.

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