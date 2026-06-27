How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackson Houser's avatar
Jackson Houser
4d

I was hoping that there was some magic incantation that I could write down and burn and rub the ashes on the soles of my feet. I guess it will be a bit more difficult than that. Thanks for the article!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maggie Jon
Geoff Campbell's avatar
Geoff Campbell
1d

If I were to complain about this, it would be about the 'healthcare' system, as it's not interested in 'care'-like this nice mental living could be a part of- it only deals with knife and gun injuries; and even then the wait time could be weeks... so, in these post-industrial times, individuals really have no value, and medical issues are a version of the money industry- as already filled up forms in the complaint/suggestion box. I don't worry much about my aging-soon I'll forget about it!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maggie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture