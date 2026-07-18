Hello beautiful Fireworks Brainers!

I asked you last week if you’d be interested in an article about “high-functioning” ADHD and perfectionism, and a cool 5398 people showed interest, so here it is. It actually was three people, but for me that means at least those three folks will enjoy the article, which is always a win 😉

I have written about my own experiences as a “high-functioning” ADHDer here so I won’t repeat all that, but instead focus on what exactly comes along for the ride. By the way, there’s a reason I’ve put that word within quotation marks two times now (ha! made you count). You’ll see why soon enough.

Putting the “high-functioning” into the ADHDer

I promise I didn’t mean that title to sound as gross as it does.

*cough*

Let’s start off with a definition for this post's topic. High-functioning ADHDers are ADHDers who perform well professionally, academically or socially. We look successful from the outside, but only manage to pull that off by relying on unhealthy strategies and suppressing or hiding behavior in order to fit in (“masking”).

A typical example of a high-functioning ADHDer would be someone who manages to build a successful business from the ground up, but hides the fact that they can’t get their dirty dishes or laundry done, even though it’s technically “easier” to do.

We are essentially ducks in a pond; it looks like we’re gliding effortlessly across the water, but in reality we are paddling like a motherfucker. This can obviously have a negative impact on our mental health: chronic stress, anxiety, low self-esteem, shame, self-blame, chronic fatigue, emotional exhaustion ... Some people even feel that they are leading parallel lives: one at work or school, and one at home.

What is extra shittilicious here is that ADHDers who perform well often don’t get diagnosed or receive support in any way. Then when we find ourselves flattened under the pressure, peel ourselves off the pavement and finally get a diagnosis, people don’t believe us because we “do so well at work”. And that is when the exhausting process starts of grieving the life we’ve had up to now, and grieving the fact that people are essentially treating us like a fraud.

“Well, fuck a duck” amirite? Or should we say “the duck is fucked”?

The explanation above is based on a recent Frontiers in Psychiatry article, in which the authors are politely bitching about making a case for a change in ADHD’s diagnostic criteria in the DSM-5. Right now these criteria mostly rely on obvious behavioral signs and traits that negatively impact everyday life, which is a child-, male-, sign- and impairment-centric approach.

But ADHD often looks different in adults, especially women. On top of that, these diagnostic criteria mostly ignore how people internally experience ADHD. They also imply that if there are no obvious performance problems, there is nothing wrong, which we all know by now makes total nonsense. Speaking of which…

How exactly do “high-functioning” ADHDers get shit done?



I’m so glad I you asked. High-functioning ADHDers usually rely on destructive strategies like:

“Brute-forcing” a task by spending too much time and effort on it

Suppressing their emotions

Constantly checking their work for mistakes

Monitoring everything they do in great detail

Forcing themselves into a state of anxiety

Overpreparing

Perfectionism

We often end up reaching out for help not because of the ADHD symptoms, but because of the strategies themselves.

One example is using anxiety as a form of self-medication. This was probably the main strategy of your favorite ADHD health coach (yes I’m talking about me, rude). Waiting until the deadline is tickling your nose hairs = norepinephrine and dopamine = performance. But also = chronic strain on the body, emotional suffering, and a higher risk of developing an anxiety disorder.

Another example is constantly checking your work, monitoring everything you do, or perfectionism in the form of controlling your behavior to prevent mistakes. All of these can look an awful lot like obsessive-compulsive disorder, even if they are actually part of a survival strategy. And this is why, as a teenager wanting to figure out what the fuck in the world was wrong with me, I was convinced I suffered from OCD. So…

Let’s talk about perfectionism for 51 seconds





Perfectionism is quite popular amongst ADHDers: it’s in the top 3 of most common cognitive distortions. Unfortunately it can also cause procrastination, which is the one thing we all give at least two fucks care about.

Perfectionism consists of two components:

Strivings: trying to be perfect and setting exceedingly high standards for yourself.

Concerns: worrying about making mistakes or being criticized by others, and the feeling that there’s a gap between your expectations and performance.

In other words: you twist yourself into a pretzel as you try to reach increasingly unreachable standards and judge your behavior with the fire of a thousand nuns.

Now, there’s healthy and unhealthy perfectionism. Healthy perfectionists are people with high levels of strivings and low levels of concerns. Unhealthy perfectionists score high on both: high levels of strivings and high levels of concerns.

Unhealthy perfectionism is called that because it’s linked to unsavory things like procrastination, depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Which makes sense, since it combines setting high standards for yourself with harsh self-criticism.

Unfortunately, high-functioning ADHDers often are perfectionists, and specifically the unhealthy kind. But luckily…

There are things we can do to become healthier high-functioning ADHDers

First of all, you can work with a coach or therapist to learn healthy strategies to make your brain do things a bit more doingly. In my experience, the most effective strategies are:

Anything related to people. I call it the ABC: accountability buddies, body doubling and collaboration or competition.

Breaking tasks down to their smallest possible step and then giving yourself permission to stop, to reduce overwhelm or boredom.

Working with immediate rewards or a reward system.

And if you accidentally caught a salty perfectionism salami as a child, here are the three main tools that helped me chop it into little pieces:

Tell yourself you are learning or experimenting with something, especially when doing something new. There is no way you are going to excel at something new. You are basically a toddler at this point, and you wouldn’t expect a toddler to excel at anything, right?

Stop zooming in on the negative while ignoring the positive: celebrate your accomplishments. I practically never did that, but I sure as fucksticks zoomed in on everything that could still be “better”. It made for an incredibly miserable life.

Disconnect your actions from you as a person. It is not because you DID something wrong that you ARE “wrong”. Making a mistake just makes you human, not a bad, stupid or lazy person. Everyone makes mistakes, and you are allowed to make mistakes too.

If you know people who need a reminder that there are other ducks paddling motherfuckeringly out there, please share this article. It might help them.

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The aforementioned salty perfectionism salami, now healthier.

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