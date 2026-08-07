How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Lee Gilliland's avatar
Lee Gilliland
2dEdited

My pet hate, other than all of the above… is when shit doesn’t work. How can shit not work? It’s designed to fucking work.

Now, not only does it not work, I gotta figure out why it’s fucked and if I can unfuck it?

Goddamn that’s annoying!

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3 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Don Boivin's avatar
Don Boivin
2d

Made me laugh. 😆

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1 reply by Maggie Jon
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