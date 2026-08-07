Hello lovely Fireworks Brainers!

Coming back to Uruguay has sucked balls been challenging for multiple reasons. I have to say though that nothing makes you feel more alive than getting robbed of your phone, getting a cold straight after, and having to deal with a malfunctioning system.

All that to say this email won’t be a typical email, instead it will be a lovely-jubbly ADHD rant about shit we shouldn’t have to deal with… in the hope that some inventor here will do something about it.

1. Chores of any kind

Not everybody has thousands of dollars or space to waste, so if we can send a god damn pop star up to space, we can invent cheap (!) robots or machines to do our chores for us. I think it’s sidewaysfuckingly ridiculous that I still have to spend my limited executive function on stupid things like:

Throwing out garbage (gross)

Cleaning (pointless, everything takes exactly 2 days to get dirty again)

Making my bed (don’t even get me started on how pointless this one is, let’s just say I must love my partner very much)

Doing my dishes (gross AND pointless)

Doing my laundry (3 million steps to finish one chore? YES PLEASE!)

If I had to do this nonsense once every year, I could live with it. Sure, I would still procrastinate on it for about a month, but it would get done… eventually. But this ridiculousness has to be done every. single. day. So after working hard on my business by fighting my brain over non-coaching-related tasks, I need to somehow trick my brain into doing all this shit?

No, I guess it’s better to invent AI and let it write entire books for us instead. Fucking hell.

2. Paperwork of any kind

Want to see me panic and/or procrastinate my tweety tits ass off? No worries! Just select one of the following tasks for me to do:

Tax returns. I have an accountant now, but unfortunately I still have to gather all the documents myself first. WHYYY

Anything government-related. Especially because in Uruguay online services don’t work, or the service cannot be done online at all and so you need to hit about five different places until you have finally found the person who… sends you back to the first place you visited, but now with the Special Information™️.

Anything bills-related. My family struggled with money for a long time, so even just the word throws me into half a panic attack. That, and if the bills aren’t automatable, they can be difficult to keep track of. Case in point: I just found an expired bill, took it to get paid at some office, forgot I had to bring cash (because it’s not like we’re in 2026) and so had to come back home. I did cough my lungs up while waiting in the queue though, so at least I got my Daily Dopamine I guess.

3. Hair and other body care of any kind

I am lucky I actually love having a shower, but things like brushing my teeth, making myself look (somewhat) presentable, and offering my hair my last fucking drop of dopamine special products are a chore. Where are my birds and mice to help me with that? I guess I better start those singing lessons.

By the way, I know I sound grumpy right now. But I am happy to announce that I am not, in fact, grumpy. I’m just really good at ranting.

So. What’s your pet hate? 😉

🎥 My latest YouTube video: ADHD health coach AMA: my weird accent & food weakness

Choose your own adventure:

❤️ Help me pay for my new phone → buy me a coffee

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☕ Explore if monthly coaching is the right fit → free coffee chat

Impatiently waiting for the birds around my apartment to help.

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