Me looking all cool and tipping my hat (do forensics officers wear hats?)

Hey there, welcome to my lab. Never mind the mess.

Gestures at folders reaching the ceiling of my dimly lit office, and an invoice from that case I did in 2022 which has been stuck to the floor so long it might as well be titled “Teenager’s First Night Out”.

OK, let’s cut the crap and actually talk about what I wanted to talk about: Task Forensics™. It’s a big part of the work I do, and seeing as Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen what an ADHD coach actually does, I figured I’d explain it with an example.

One specific task I’ve seen loads of ADHD people struggle with is paperwork. Any kind of paperwork. And generally the more important it is, the harder it seems to actually get started on it somehow.

So naturally, first I need to establish what your general procrastination patterns are, and to make that easier for myself I built my free Procrastination Archetype Quiz. Most people fall into two out of seven archetypes, and they have everything to do with how you feel about yourself, how you feel about the task/task giver, what your general drive is, what your lifestyle is, what your ADHD brain needs to feel stimulated (not like that), and how easily your brain gets overwhelmed or distracted.

Then there are clues that can help me figure out what is going on with this specific task. Things like how clear you are on what the task actually is, how long you think the task would take, what the consequences are if you don’t do it etc.

Based on what comes up, I can then select strategies which match your general procrastination patterns, and your procrastination pattern for this specific task.

Let’s look at what that means practically when it comes to the “Paperwork vs. ADHDer” situation. Say the client in front of me is looking for a different job and needs to sort out their resume to start applying. If the quiz points to a strong Apprehensive Analyst profile, which means a highly analytical brain but also an overthinker who can get lost in self-doubt, there is a fair chance that that is the main reason they aren’t applying. If this client also has no idea what kind of job to apply for, and estimates that it will take three hours of solid concentration (our brain’s favorite!), you basically have all the makings for Paperwork Poo-pourri.

Working on self-doubt obviously takes more than just one strategy, so I’ll focus on the other two blockers: clarity and hours of concentration. To get more clarity, I ask a bunch of questions to get an idea of the job my client actually wants to do. There might be a cheeky assessment somewhere in there too (you can get the girl out of investigative analysis, but you can’t get the investigative analysis out of the girl).

To tackle the fact it could take a long time, first I’d check if the guesstimate is actually correct. Lots of times we build tasks up so much inside our heads they start looking like mountains, when they are actually modest bosom-sized. Then if the task would in fact take a long time, I’d look at strategies like Pomodoro, working from a different environment, body doubling etc.

What I’ve noticed with my clients (and myself, let’s be real) is that even tasks that aren’t incredibly urgent still drain your battery life, because they keep playing in the background of your mind. And you’re not procrastinating because you’re lazy or incompetent, but it sure as fuck feels that way to you.

That is why I built my Unghost-it Notes. You basically delegate the background noise to me, and I help you stop ghosting your Thing, whether that means sending a job application, starting or growing your side hustle, finishing a work report, sorting out paperwork or even cooking a healthy meal. You send me the task you’re struggling to do and answer a few quick questions, I send you a voice note with custom strategies to help you get it done. They cost $15 and are delivered within 2 business days.

Hello Unghost-it Note!

The crime scene (or perhaps just my desk)

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