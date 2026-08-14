Howdy, Fireworks Brainers!

Let me start off by answering the question running around your brain right now, which is “What in the flying Farquaad is a Fuckweasel?”.

The Fuckweasel is a peculiar beast. It only lives inside the human brain, and somehow seems to be extra active in the neurodivergent variety. It was named Fuckweasel by the ADHD health coach who discovered it, because the host typically screams “Fuck!” as a reaction to its activity, plus it is shockingly good at weaseling.

So good at weaseling in fact, that it can kill some of us.

The Fuckweasel’s behavior

Now what does a Fuckweasel actually do? There have been many behaviors observed so far, but it looks like these wholly depend on the host’s personal background AND chosen activity.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Allow me to explain by taking a mundane activity, in this case exercise, as an example. Any of the following Fuckweasel behaviors are possible when navigating such a situation:

Host plans to start a workout routine. The Fuckweasel’s response includes playing the following over the internal PA system: “IT IS OF THE UTMOST IMPORTANCE THAT YOU NOW GO TO THE GYM EVERY DAY FOR 2 HOURS IMMEDIATELY. ANYTHING LESS IS NOT WORTH IT AND MAKES YOU A FAILURE.” Host needs rest after two days because everything from nails to nether flaps/tea bags hurts. Our Fuckweasel friend fires up the PA system again, now with the following message: “YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO DO THIS. MISSING A DAY IS FAILURE. NEEDING REST IS FAILURE. THEREFORE, YOU ARE A FAILURE.” Host forces themself to go to the gym but decides to try out a new dance class to take the pressure off a little, and notices someone looking at them. The Fuckweasel knows what to do. It travels down to the eardrum and whispers the following: ”Of course this person is staring at you, you are breathing too much. Also, look at your rolls. They are embarrassed FOR you.” Host is having trouble following the dance moves of this particular routine, even though they have danced their entire life and have won dance awards. The Fuckweasel loves this particular situation. It slides down to the stomach and grabs it with both hands, while broadcasting the following announcement to the brain: “YOU ARE SHIT AT DANCING. WHY DO YOU EVEN TRY?”. Host feels horrible after the aforementioned physical and mental abuse, but has miraculously stuck to working out three times per week for the past month, and decides to go on a one-week holiday. When they return, it takes them a week to get back to the gym. The Fuckweasel, while voodoo dolling the heart, whispers: ”You always do this. You haven’t even reached your goal of going to the gym 5 times per week, and now you have missed 14 days! You might as well just give up.” Host goes back to being a couch potato.

How to silence the Fuckweasel

Once you have caught a Fuckweasel (usually when you’re little), it takes time to silence it. But after having done intensive CBT, I can say that most of the time it doesn’t win any more. Except for that time of the month, because I am only human, amirite ladies?

I now challenge, laugh at, and most of the time sometimes even flip off my Fuckweasel. I also named him Buck, but that’s neither here nor there.

I figured it might be interesting to you guys to see what I’d say to the Fuckweasel above (let’s call it Frank).

Frank, I need to find something that works for my body, and my schedule. I am not trying to become an athlete, I just want to get fitter. According to the WHO, my 2 gym workouts per week and some walking are enough. So that’s what I am going to do. Missing a workout day isn’t great, but it’s not like the equator runs through my asshole and the world will end because I am resting. Right now, my body is telling me to stop. I always feel incredible after I’ve gone to the gym and I really want to get stronger, so that’s what I’ll do next time. Hmm, you’re right, that person is looking at me! I wonder why? Could be anything really, maybe I remind them of a celebrity? 😉 Let’s make eye contact and see what happens. Wow wow, hold the phone there, buddy. This is just one day in which I don’t immediately “get” a dance routine. I also joined the class mid-season, so it would be kind of miraculous if I did. Let’s reframe that: I don’t “always” do that, I literally just did 3 workouts per week for an entire month. Also, even my gym-loving partner has trouble getting his (sexy) butt over to the gym after a holiday. It takes time to get back into the flow of things. That doesn’t mean I am now going to stop making an effort, it just means that I need some time to prepare. I continue with my beautifully imperfect workout routine, the workout routine that works for ME.

Always keep in mind that whatever a Fuckweasel does isn’t real. It’s just a bunch of noise happening inside your system. But it IS important to keep your Frank under control, otherwise it will start to control you.

P.S.: in a few weeks I’ll be doing a free exercise challenge again, and this time it will mostly be about what stops us from doing exercise long-term. Comment “interested” if you’d like to be added to the wait list!

🎥 My latest YouTube video: 3 ADHD exercise mistakes that keep you from working out

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Frank the Fuckweasel, looking smug

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