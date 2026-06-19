How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Alicia Brown's avatar
Alicia Brown
Jun 20

51-year-old woman here... I find myself repeating some variation of the following every damn day: "So this could be my ADHD, or it could be perimenopause, or it could be my depression, or maybe it's all three..." So many contributing factors and it feels like no one really knows what's truly going on in there!

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3 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)'s avatar
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
6d

You age well Maggie!

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