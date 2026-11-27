Hey there Fellow Fireworks-brained Folks!

I figured after all the talk of quizzes and Unghost-it Notes, I’d talk a little about my personal life, as requested. But just so you know, I tweaked the Procrastination Archetype Quiz based on results from the first submissions, so you can take it again with the same email address to see if your archetypes have changed 😉

Back to my life. For the longest time, I felt like I always just “ended up” in totally fucked very random situations:

Fearing for my life because of an abusive partner who is also avoidant

Being homeless, and after that sharing a tiny room with three more girls while doing early morning shifts (early birds: what the hell?)

Moving to a new country juuuust when its currency slaps the shit out of mine and its people decide they don’t like lovely folks from “Brussels” anymore

Not being able to do remedial massage therapy any longer and ending up in corporate as a Compliance Officer to provide for my family and a bunch of cats

Going through a separation right when Covid hits while stuck on the tiniest island you’ve ever seen

Being incredibly good at failing to learn a new language while navigating a very (!) different healthcare system because my ADHD body decides 38 is the perfect age for perimenopause 🥰 (sarcasmoji)

Deciding I’ll write on Substack just a few years before everybody and their nana’s yucca plant start pumping out incredibly popular but also 100% AI-generated “articles”. Same for TikTok and YouTube content.

An older, much more cynical version of me would say that I mostly ended up in these situations because my ADHD brain is hungry. It’s always looking for stimulation, and the more adrenaline to be had, the better. And what better way than moving to different countries, getting involved with behaviorally challenged men, and choosing risky careers?

Partly it’s true of course. It seems like ANYTHING is better than boredom, even situations that are… falalalafucked quite negative.

But I’ve learned a thing or two over the last few years, also because my brain loves to overthink everything, including your nana and her yucca plant’s living situation. Are they warm enough? Does she get watered enough? (talking about the plant)

Above all, I’ve learned that my primary drive is that I want to be a better person. I want to grow. I want to develop skills, and I want to actually be really fucking good at them. I want to be creative. I want to be pulled out of my little political bubble and social comfort zones. I want to meet people who are so fucking different that I start questioning my own life. And I want to build a life for myself that is simply better (and NOT BORING).

And I think a lot of ADHDers want the same.

With love,

Your sweary ADHD fairy

My face when someone says they are a writer of AI-generated “articles”

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