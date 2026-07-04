How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Paul Hallman's avatar
Paul Hallman
2d

You had me at the "(in)strain in the membrane" line.

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3 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
1d

One thought stayed with me while reading this: sometimes a new way of looking at something doesn’t immediately change the facts, but it changes the questions we ask.

I appreciated your balanced approach, presenting this as a developing hypothesis while inviting curiosity rather than certainty. That openness makes the discussion especially engaging.

Thank you for such a clear and thought-provoking read.

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1 reply by Maggie Jon
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