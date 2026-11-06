Yep, you’ll think I’m gross. That’s ok, as someone with ADHD I was told how gross I am from a very young age. Yet somehow I still manage to end up in situations like this, so… it is what it is 😉

The whole ordeal happened when I was still employed by a large shit pit global corporation. I was also working from home, and the pandemic was killing people off left, right, and center. As if the fact that I was:

working from home for a toxic company during the pandemic

… wasn’t depressing enough, a huge cockroach figured a spot on the floor right next to my desk would be a prime location to stick its legs up in the air and die.

At first I didn’t even notice. I was generally buried tits-deep in whatever compliance-related questions “Harvard-educated” lawyers threw my way because they didn’t understand why we did things the way we did (no budget, duh). And when I wasn’t doing that, I was digesting whatever new fucktastic family incident traumatic childhood experience was uncovered during my therapy sessions.

Apparently it took me weeks to see it. I know this, because my ex told me later on how long exactly. But one day, I dropped my pen, and it landed… right next to the cockroach. Now of course, when I saw it, I immediately grabbed the roach and threw it out… right?

I did not. That cockroach stayed in that spot for so long, you could have called it a politician. Or maybe a showbiz mogul.

At least in the weeks before I noticed, I had the excuse that I just didn’t see it, or that it didn’t register as something I should do something about. But for the next three (!) weeks, what actually happened was that I saw the cockroach, thought So gross! and I should do something about that, quickly followed by I can’t right now, I am busy/I need to rest/I just washed my hands.

Want to know when I managed to throw that cockroach out? When I quit my job. Perhaps there’s a metaphor in there. Or maybe it’s just another ADHD story 😉

P.S.: I’ve built a free Procrastination Archetype quiz to help you figure out why you keep putting things off (like throwing out dead cockroaches). I’ll send more details soonish, but comment “quiz” if you want to know more 😊

Poor cockroach. I didn’t even give it a Viking’s funeral.

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