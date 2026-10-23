How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Mitch
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I've been resisting the sun lamp but since I can't escape winter this year...a lamp it is. I use to kid that I was a bird in my before life. I always had the urge to fly south once Autumn showed it's face turns out it was just SAD. I liked my bird story better.

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