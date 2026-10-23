I think I must have felt it creeping up, again. One way or another, I usually know.

But that ADHD brain of mine has a habit of looking at everything from different angles at the same time, so I end up getting lost in my own little Cubistic world.

I had noticed my inability to be around people for longer than five minutes without internally screaming for them to leave me the fuck alone. A tiredness that felt like I’d traveled through three different continents, and now my body had finally discovered it needed rest, wicked or not. The repetitive behaviors neither of the therapists I worked with throughout my life seemed to give a shit about. But probably more disturbing were the thoughts.

Those terrible thoughts.

The thoughts that would pop up out of nowhere when I was cooking. Or kissing my partner. Or making the mistake of waking up before my alarm went off. Thoughts that make you question what the point of doing anything is, or worse, if you were ever meant to be born.

This was me, when winter started caressing this hemisphere just a few months back.

Years ago I discovered that the above willy-wankery pickle has a name. And it wasn’t the usual Depression, Anxiety or even Bipolar more educated people than me loved to throw around. It’s called Seasonal Affective Disorder (a.k.a. SAD - gotta love the sense of humor of the person who coined it).

Some people might have heard of the “winter blues”. Winter blues sounds jazzy, like it’s cool without trying too hard. But what actually happens is that you lose the entirety of your Cool, and unlike what Instagram would have us believe, you’re not just an autumnal oversized sweater walk away from feeling all light and dandy again. You can get really, incredibly, shitastically depressed and anxious.

Now, allow me to blow your mind by lighting a match in a cloud of pumpkin spice (or by telling you the following pieces of information that took me 38 years to find out):

SAD does NOT only happen in winter. Most of the time, symptoms start in autumn or early winter and lessen during spring or summer. But for others, symptoms pop up in spring and summer. Symptoms can be anything I mentioned in my personal story above, plus other things like overeating, oversleeping, aches or pains without a clear physical cause that don’t go away with treatment, and finding it difficult to concentrate, remember, or make decisions (which us ADHDers really need more of, amirite?). If you’re summer sad, you might have to deal with insomnia, a poor appetite, restlessness and aggressive behavior. People with ADHD traits are more likely to experience seasonal mood changes and potentially develop (winter and summer) SAD than people without ADHD traits.

Now, what does this mean for you? It means that you might not want to make huge life decisions in winter or summer (whenever your inner cat loves knocking shit off the counter), and also that you might want to try the things that have kept me mostly alive functional and definitely less murdery grumpy this winter:

An SAD light lamp. I resisted buying this for so long because I could not fathom how in the flying Farquaad some extra light could make me feel better. Oh, sad sweet (definitely) summer child… How I was wrong. It didn’t take all the symptoms away, but it helped me feel a lot more awake and eager to kick butt. Or at least stroke pants? Vitamin-fucking-D (important to read the “vitamin” part there). Having the will to live instead of to leave is a beautiful thing. I call it my little sunshine pill, and looking at the effect it had on my libido, I could probably call it my little blue pill too. It’s important to have it with a small amount of dietary fat, so make sure to pair it with yogurt, nuts, eggs or whatever else tickles your fancy in the morning. Ladies: if you suffer from PMS, PMDD and/or perimenopause, aside from my condolences, I want to offer you the tip that vitamin D deficiency can make some symptoms worse, and supplementation could therefore help. Please work with a specialist before you randomly start taking supplements, though, because you can overdose on them.

Please share this post if you think it could help anyone out there who is suffering right now 🙏

Me watching my sanity leaf in autumn (get it?)

P.S. As an ADHD health coach, I help people get their SHEET together. If you’d like your brain to brain better so life flows more easily, you can always check out my unpretzel sessions and coaching services!

🎥 My latest YouTube video: this is the first video of my ADHD Task Forensics series, in which I’ll teach tools to tackle procrastination.

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