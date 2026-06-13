Howdy lovely Fireworks Brainers!

First of all, please check out my new YouTube video explaining why ADHDers like sugar so much. A “like” would be very much appreciated too. A “subscribe” too 😉

Now that I’m done with my shameless plug, let’s focus… on hyperfocus!

ADHD hyperfocus is the state of intense, sustained fixation on an activity, which can last for hours. Other terms are often incorrectly used for it. Hyperfixation. The neurotypical “Flow”. Brain Zoomies. Actually, that last one should probably replace the official term.

When ADHDers are in hyperfocus, they often:

feel completely absorbed in the activity

fixate on small details

lose their sense of time

block out the world around them

find it difficult to stop doing the activity

don’t take care of their basic needs (hands up if you too do the “ADHD Toilet Run”!)

In real life this looks like your actual child not responding even though you are hollering their name into their ear hole, or your inner child staying up until 5 AM to research the shit out of matelotage.

… which is why ADHD is a dumb term.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder? I have attention for DAYS. Especially when I need to create a theory framework for my motivator tool, and end up creating my own “notes globe” to organize my thoughts (this may or may not have happened this week).

ADHDers usually go into hyperfocus when they are doing activities that “have high motivational salience”, which is study-speak for “strongly grab a person’s attention”.

In reality this could mean any of the following activities:

activities that are enjoyable or interesting, like creative activities

activities in extreme, life-or-death circumstances

work-related tasks

gaming

So you know. It can kick in when you’re drawing a flower, but also when your spouse just got bitten by a snake. Kind of neat, n’est-ce pas?

Now, unlike in the neurotypical “flow” state, it is difficult to break from a hyperfocus episode. So here are a few strategies to help you remember to go to the loo. Because holy fuckaroni, those seconds where you think you aren’t going to make it…

Body double and ask your partner to stop you in order to take (bathroom) breaks.

Get someone to unplug your device, like your TV or gaming console, at the time you’ve agreed upon. Also tell them to duck for cover immediately after.

Ask someone to call or email you at certain times.

Set alarms at set times to snap you out of it. Ideally with (loud) sounds and vibration. You can even buy an alarm that runs away from you, like Clocky.

Use app or device blockers that kick in after a certain amount of time. I often hop straight into the scroll suck, but my app blocker lovingly kicks my ass locks me out of whatever app I’m using.

Let me know in the comments what usually gets you into hyperfocus!

I present to you: The ADHD Toilet Run

PS: if you could use some help to unpretzel your life right now, check out my ADHD unpretzel sessions. After you fill out a click-through form, I walk you through your most important life blockers and a priority roadmap with clear, practical next steps to tackle each blocker in a 30-minute session. Find more details and a testimonial by clicking the link!

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