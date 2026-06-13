How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Jeff Carter's avatar
Jeff Carter
Jun 17

“I have attention for DAYS” may be the most accurate description of hyperfocus I’ve read in a while. The problem was never paying attention. The problem was convincing my brain to pay attention to the thing I was supposed to be doing.

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5 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Paranoid Android's avatar
Paranoid Android
Jun 17

I spent over eight hours yesterday hyperfocused on block planning and classroom prep! The beauty of zero interruptions and a logic puzzle with a reward of more efficiency in the fall. Did I spend hours staring at pacing guides, worksheets, and an Excel form? Yes. Did I decide a good break would be to start inadvisably moving heavy furniture around without asking for help? Yes. Did I move them repeatedly, because the space wasn't quite right yet? Yes. Did I stop for bathroom breaks? Unclear. Did I eat? Yes... once 8:30 PM hit and my body was shutting down and I felt vaguely not right. Hahaha

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