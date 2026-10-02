Hello my beautiful cherry blossom petals!

More specifically, cherry blossom petals with ADHD, so you are probably a little “scattered”, just like myself 😉 As much as my title might scream “YOU’RE DOING LIFE WRONG”, like the bitchery of so many productivity bros and gals on Instagram, I promise that is not what this article is about. It’s about something I struggled with for years. And that something is… *drum roll*

Self-compassion.

Wow, that was quite the eye roll! As a kid, my grandma tried to scare me by telling me my eyes could get stuck like that. So, you know, try not to get stuck that way. Even with the life lessons of an ADHD AF lady who also taught me that I should give all my fucks to my siblings and nothing to myself, before I went to therapy, I was an avid eye-roller.

Self-compassion? “So I end up doing whatever the fuck I want? No thanks.”🙄

Self-love? “Just, yuck. Also, I already love myself.” 🙄🙄 (never mind the incredibly toxic relationships and environments I stayed in for years at a time)

Being proud of my accomplishments? “First of all: what I did is nowhere near perfect, it could be so much better. Also, being proud equals being arrogant. I’d rather give myself a ceramic sandwich*.” 🙄🙄🙄 (* punch myself in the face with a mug)

But when there was too much muchness in my life, after yet another family country-hop that fell on my shoulders, ending up in a corporate environment as toxic as Chevron’s fracking poison chemicals, and a marriage on the brink of implosion…

I couldn’t see colors any more. Pretty much literally; whereas I had always been sensitive to colors as a kid and could “feel them” (I’m not weird), I now had zero reaction to them. They barely even registered as colors anymore.

So I ended up going to a therapist, who happened to be a sarcastic and annoyingly pushy bastard. But seeing as that was my “native tongue”, it probably was the perfect match for who I was back then.

Imagine my outrage (level: keyboard warrior) when this sarcastic, pushy bastard told me I was being a bastard… To myself! She told me I was shoulding all over myself. That I was focusing on the tiniest speck of darkness in a world of light. That I didn’t give myself a break. That my standards were NOT amongst the mortals. And, probably more importantly: that I was always trying to do things by myself.

What in the absolute aggro fuck?

Of course I pushed back. But it is with the Greatest Sorrow that I have to admit that she was right. Of course, we could go into all the childhood crap trauma that made me this way, but what really matters is that after a lot of work, I understood one important thing: that I can’t do everything by myself.

And neither do you.

As you can imagine, I talk to lots of people. Generally I think parents get the worst of it. We now live in a society where both parents need to work, to pay for child care, so that they can work… when looking after kids, even part time, is a full-time job. Now before I get a bunch of angry folks in my comments: no, I don’t want to go back to the fifties… obviously. I’m just saying that it’s an impossible task. I see people with a “neurotypical” brain going under, and they often don’t carry the same mental, physical and social weight we have carried from the moment we plonked into this world. We need community more than ever, but have replaced it with addictive dating apps, social media and texts. How fucksmurfalicious.

But it’s not just parents who are struggling. People who live alone without a family, like myself, do too. We don’t have anyone to force us into a structure, or an opportunity to body double. We are left to our own devices, and we all know our devices have a million notifications but not enough alarms. Also, our devices don’t clean the floor.

What I see across the board though is that because of our executive dysfunction, sensory sensitivities, and past experiences, we tend to be 50 shades of fucked (read: exhausted) at the end of every day if we don’t get help. And help can come in many forms. Family, friends, technology, cleaning and meal services, or professionals like a therapist or coach.

But ideally you’d have a community. Starting with you, yourself and You, and a promise not to be a bastard.

P.S.: If you know someone who could do with advice on which thread to pull first to make life flow more easily, you’re always welcome to send them (or, you know, yourself) to my Unpretzel session.

🎥 My latest YouTube video: this one goes over the overwhelm & overstimulation part of my TOUD framework.

Choose your own adventure:

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Me at my therapist’s office

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