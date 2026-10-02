How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

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Lee Gilliland's avatar
Lee Gilliland
Oct 2

Oh boy. This video is all me. I need to watch it a couple hundred more times to tattoo this information into my brain.

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4 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Neela 🌶️'s avatar
Neela 🌶️
Oct 5

"Our devices have a million notifications but not enough alarms. Also, our devices don’t clean the floor."

Well, there goes the entire promise of modern technology. 😂

I was led to believe the future would involve robots doing the boring shit while I pursued higher-order thoughts.

Instead, I have seventeen apps reminding me that I still need to do the boring shit.

Happy Monday Maggie

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