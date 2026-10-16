Hello my gorgeous Fireworks Brainers!

I absolutely adore cats, and my partner owns two (or rather: they own him). The other day one of them did something that reminded me of something my own brain does ALL the fucking fornicating time, so I thought I’d share with you what else popped up in my brain after that. I will resume my personal stories and strategies next week, I just thought we could all do with something a little lighter today 😉

So, I present to you: 5 reasons why the ADHD brain is a cat.

Zoomies

Cats get the zoomies at night. So does the ADHD brain. Preferably between twelve and three AM, because that’s when you should be sleeping so you can, you know, “human” the next day. This happens because we have a delayed circadian rhythm, which is objectively the most annoying way to spell “night owl who will neverfuckingever be an early bird”. And also the reason why we’re generally permanently exhausted pigeons instead.

Overstimulation

Our beloved felines are the OG boundary setters. You could be petting them without any issues one moment, but in approximately 0.000007 seconds they get overstimulated and try to scratch your eyes out. Which is exactly what the ADHD brain does. I can be at a party, being a social butterfly, when all of a sudden my brain shits itself soils its panties and tells me I need to get the fuck out. When this happens, my visage goes straight back to its Resting Bitch Face position, so luckily that helps to scare people off who were under the impression I was still exactly the same person as 0.000007 seconds ago. Wrong! hiss

Understimulation

If you thought that overstimulation was the only issue for cats, you were sorely mistaken. They also get bored. SOOO BOOORED. But at the same time easily get overstimulated. This leads to situations I like to call “Schrödinger’s Sortie”. Cat is bored - asks to be let out - you open door - cat goes and comes back two seconds later - you close door - cat immediately asks to be let out again.

Here’s what that looks like for humans: ADHD brain tells you you’re SOOO BOOORED - asks you to do something but doesn’t specify what exactly - you decide to do Something - brain says no to Something - you give up - brain tells you you’re SOOO BOOORED. Ad infinitum.

Hyperfocus

Ever seen a cat spend hours focusing intently on anything from a laser light to a suspicious-looking tree leaf? So can the ADHD brain! For our brain it’s not usually a laser light, but a tiny blinking light somewhere on our phone. And if we’re really fuckadoodlingly lucky, it might be a white “leaf” in front of our faces that has something/anything to do with work (this joke works much better in Dutch).

Chattering

When cats are watching birds, they chatter. No one knows why for sure, but one theory is that this happens because they are highly focused and excited. Guess what the ADHD brain makes us do when it is focusing on people and gets excited? 😏 Yup, we start chattering. Maybe not as adorably as cats, but chattering nonetheless!

Which ones did I forget?

Someone caught me at the exact moment the overstimulation hit.

P.S. As an ADHD health coach, I help people get their SHEET together. If you’d like your brain to brain better so life flows more easily, you can always check out my unpretzel sessions and coaching services!

🎥 My latest YouTube video: this is the last video in my TOUD framework series, about getting distracted when trying to do a task.

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