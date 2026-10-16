How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unknown sender's avatar
Unknown sender
Oct 18

Haha I enjoyed this. Overstimulatiom and understimulatiom can be very very close to me, because overstimulatiom feels a certain way in my body that is very specific and can feel exhausting, but I can absolutely be feeling that way in my body after going for too long like that, and suddenly still want to do something cause I'm mentally not satisfied. Or more like, I'm still enjoying the wonderful physical after-effects of too much overstimulation but am getting a bit mentally restless and ready for another round of hyperfocus.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Maggie Jon and others
Jay Allen Ford's avatar
Jay Allen Ford
Oct 17

Okay, “Schrödinger’s Sortie” may be the most accurate description of ADHD boredom I’ve ever read. 😂

I’d add one: The Mysterious Room Entrance.

Cat walks confidently into a room. Stops. Stares around as though the entire purpose of the journey has vanished. Eventually leaves.

ADHD brain: I came in here for something.

What was it?

No idea.

Walk back out.

OH RIGHT.

😂

This was such a fun way to describe something that can be genuinely frustrating. Sometimes being able to laugh at the brain while also understanding it a little better is its own kind of relief.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maggie Jon
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maggie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture