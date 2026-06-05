How to get your SHEET together

How to get your SHEET together

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Stanton's avatar
Chris Stanton
Jun 7

I've never been tested for ADHD. I've always seen possible signs of it in myself, and a psychiatrist once told me she believed I may have it, but I never really thought that I do. BUT. This sugar thing really caught my interest. My brain has always craved it and lights up like a freakin' scoreboard when I have it. It literally makes me feel more alive.

As you may know, I'm a recovering alcoholic. I consider sugar my first addiction, because my relationship with it as a kid was bonkers. After I got sober, I learned that many, if not most, alcoholics have sugar issues. The body breaks down alcohol the same way as sugar, so that makes sense.

After reading your piece, I googled "is there a link between ADHD and addiction" and boy oh boy. (Apologies if you've covered this before, but I don't remember.) I don't know how I never looked into that before, or even heard about it in recovery circles, but there's a shit ton of overlap. Very interesting...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maggie Jon
Jay Currenari's avatar
Jay Currenari
Jun 6

The biggest issue I see is that the people around me do not seem to understand this at all. You can make them aware of the problems, explain how difficult it is to handle and why it needs a completely different perspective, but we still get fuck all from the environment. Those who do not want to understand simply ignore it. Diagnosed or not, it has not changed a thing for me. People treat me exactly the same as always, pissing me off whenever they can.

Sugar is the real issue. I agree with that too. I cut it to zero, but I am not happy about it. Everything tastes like shit now, even though I am doing it consciously for my health. It has taken a lot of fun out of my life. It was my choice for health reasons, but definitely one of the hardest.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Maggie Jon and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maggie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture