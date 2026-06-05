Howdy Fireworks Brainers!

This post might be more interesting for people who haven’t been diagnosed yet or were freshly diagnosed. Then again I’m pretty sure at least one of the three things below will tickle your fancy (not to be confused with fanny).

Before I go into it, I wanted to let you know that I paused my TikTok because the platform sucks donkey balls. So instead, I built a YouTube channel and I just posted my very first video! It would mean the world to me if you could subscribe to my channel and like my video. That way YouTube’s algorithm understands that my swear words appeal to people 😉

Now without further ado, here are the three things that blew my mind after I did some hyperfocus-fueled research following my diagnosis.

I’m not “hysterical”, I just caught an RSD

Growing up certain fuckmuppets people would tell me that I was “too sensitive”, “too intense”, or downright “hysterical”. So obviously I grew up thinking I was bibbety boppety batshit crazy for feeling so fucking deeply.

Imagine my surprise when I learnt this was something called Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, and that it was typical for ADHDers.

RSD is the severe emotional (and sometimes physical) pain triggered by:

Rejection , in the form of withdrawal of love, approval, or respect

Criticism , no matter how constructive (!)

Persistent negative self-talk after a failure

Teasing

Of course nobody likes to feel criticized or rejected. But for ADHDers it causes mood shifts so extreme that they can come with uncontrollable rage at the person who hurt them (that would be child version of me), intense sadness (adult version of me), or even suicidal thoughts.

So yes. When I said “extreme”, I meant “extreme”.

I am battling a creative demon

We all know that us ADHDers have trouble focusing, filtering out distractions, yadda yadda yadda. But did you know that we are also battling a Demon?

And by Demon I obviously mean the artist formerly known as Default Mode Network. This network consists of the areas of the brain which are active when the brain is not engaged in a task or activity that requires focus. In other words, it switches on when the brain is idle, and that’s when we daydream, reminisce, ruminate, or self-reflect.

I know, but wait. There is another network called the TPN or Task Positive Network. This network lights up when the brain is tappin’ away at a task for which it needs to pay attention.

In people who don’t have ADHD, these two networks are on a seesaw: if one goes up in activity, the other goes down. But in people with ADHD, the seesaw is a little fucked (for lack of a better word), and so the DMN stays active when the TPN has switched on. Which could explain how we come up with brilliantly creative solutions to complicated problems 😉

I love sugar because it helps my brain

Apparently there’s a reason why I love my sugar. And no, not because I’m originally from Belgium and diabetes should be our national disease with all the delicious sweets we’ve got over there. It’s because sugar does a few things for our brain.

First of all, ADHD brains don’t metabolize glucose as efficiently as non-ADHD brains, so there is less energy available for the attention center in the prefrontal cortex. This then leads to the brain sending out distress messages asking for more glucose, which in turn makes us crave sugar.

Secondly, glucose increases dopamine and serotonin levels inside the brain, which results in a feeling of pleasure (dopamine) and a calming of restlessness (serotonin). Or to say it more eloquently: it makes us feel good, and calms our tits.

Does that mean that we should be having sugar in everything? Of course not. But it does explain why so many of us crave sugar so often.

Let me know in the comments which of these were most interesting to you 👀

Titled “The Chocolate And The Calming of Tits”

PS: if you could use some help to unpretzel your life right now, check out my ADHD unpretzel sessions. After you fill out a click-through form, I walk you through your most important life blockers and a priority roadmap with clear, practical next steps to tackle each blocker in a 30-minute session. Find more details and a testimonial by clicking the link!

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