Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Coaching Services
Website
Latest
Top
Discussions
This One's For The Girls
Howdy, fellow sweary owners of the most annoying but also amazing brain type in the world!
Jun 27
•
Maggie Jon
13
20
5
How to keep your ADHD brain sexy as you age
Hello Fireworks Brainers!
Jun 19
•
Maggie Jon
46
39
8
An ADHDer can focus better than you
Howdy lovely Fireworks Brainers!
Jun 13
•
Maggie Jon
14
10
5
3 things I learned after my ADHD diagnosis that blew my mind
Howdy Fireworks Brainers!
Jun 5
•
Maggie Jon
29
16
3
May 2026
Why I am a bad health coach.
I’m guessing a few of you will unsubscribe after this, which obviously sucks balls is not a desirable result.
May 30
•
Maggie Jon
23
5
5
Ted Lasso vs Coaching
I was going to write about something else entirely, today.
May 22
•
Maggie Jon
22
21
5
Self-compassion isn't a system
... hear me out.
May 8
•
Maggie Jon
12
2
6
"OK, but this time I will change for real"
That’s something I see people in my personal life tell themselves all the time.
May 5
•
Maggie Jon
8
4
4
Commence The ADHD Unpretzeling!
(Imagine Ian McKellen saying this, for dramatic effect)
May 1
•
Maggie Jon
10
4
4
April 2026
Touching base with the mothership fried my ADHD motherboard
And not just a little bit!
Apr 24
•
Maggie Jon
25
17
5
March 2026
Touching base with the mothership
Or how my ADHD brain threw me for a loop
Mar 20
•
Maggie Jon
18
15
2
What if you just need help?
I told myself for years that I was ok.
Mar 13
•
Maggie Jon
21
6
1
© 2026 Maggie
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts